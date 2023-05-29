The 19th Edition Of The Medcap Forum Brings Together 130 Investors With 110 Companies At The Stock Exchange

Javier Hernani, CEO of BME; Tatyana Panova, head of FISMA (European Commission), and Montserrat Martínez Parera, vice-president of the CNMV, among the speakers of the event

The benchmark meeting between investors and small and medium-sized companies, which will last until June 1 st , has received more than 1,000 requests for private meetings

Macroeconomic analysis, investment opportunities, sustainability or the energy sector are some of the topics to be addressed in this year's panels

For the first time, the Forum will measure its carbon footprint with the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral event

The Madrid Stock Exchange Palace will host the 19th edition of the Medcap Forum from tomorrow, May 30th, to June 1st. The event of reference for small and medium-sized companies will bring together 130 investors (of which 25% will be international) with 110.

" To facilitate access to the stock market for companies of all sizes and to help their visibility and growth is one of BME's priority objectives. Once again this year, the Medcap Forum will provide an opportunity for meetings between investors and company management teams, while at the same time allowing us to reflect on the main current issues affecting this important part of the financial markets," explains Javier Hernani, CEO of BME.

Precisely the opening ceremony of the event will be carried out by Javier Hernani. It will be on the 30th at 9:30 am. From then on, a full three-day program of public panels will be held in parallel to the private meetings scheduled between investors and companies, as well as the discovery meetings where companies will have the opportunity to explain their business models. More than 1,000 requests for meetings have been received.

Tatyana Panova, Head of Unit, Capital Markets Union of FISMA (European Commission) will speak about the Capital Markets Union project in the special intervention after the opening. This will be followed by the panel "The growth of our companies, a matter of state", moderated by Javier Hernani and with the participation of Ana Birulés, President of Enerside Energy; Ismael Clemente, CEO of Merlin Properties, and Juan Carlos Ureta, Executive Chairman of Renta 4 Banco. The first day will be completed with three other panels on the analysis of the macroeconomic situation, the transition from venture capital to capital markets and digital and technological transformation.

The second day, May 31st, will begin at 10 a.m. with a special intervention by Monserrat Martínez Parera, vice-president of the CNMV, prior to the panel on standards, regulation and reporting of sustainability information for issuers and investors. The other two panels of the day will address the transformation process in the energy sector and investment opportunities in small and mid-cap companies.

The Spanish companies nominated for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards will also be announced during the lunch on the 31st. These awards were created in 2013 by the European Commission and the Federation of European Stock Exchanges (FESE) to promote best practices and success stories among European small and mid-cap companies. Every year, with the help of BME, Spanish listed companies aspire to these awards that increase their international visibility.

The third day, June 1st, will begin with the panel "The new environment for Fixed Income and corporate financing", with the participation of Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, general manager of BME Renta Fija, together with representatives from Tubacex, ICO and Tressis. This will be followed by a round table dedicated to the challenge and opportunities that the IPO represents for a company.

For the first time, this year the Medcap Forum will measure its carbon impact with various initiatives such as a survey to find out how participants arrive at the event. By monitoring emission sources, potential cost-saving measures will be identified to achieve carbon neutrality in the future. The aim of this initiative, which will be carried out in collaboration with Mediatree, is for the Forum to become a carbon neutral event.

Deloitte will once again be the main sponsor of the Medcap Forum, with Renta 4 Banco, Norbolsa, GVC Gaesco, EthicFinance Ratings, World Television (WTV), Morningstar and Mediatree as sponsors, and CFA Society Spain, the Spanish Institute of Financial Analysts and Atribus as collaborators.

You can find all the information about the event on their website, where you can also register to follow the panels via streaming here.