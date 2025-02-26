Thailand Securities Depository Unveils Modernized Counter Services For Enhanced Efficiency And Convenience

KEY POINTS

Redesigned TSD counter services opening March 3, 2025 on the first floor of SET Building.

Enhanced service area design featuring larger private space for data protection, increased service capacity, and improved accessibility for elderly and wheelchair users.

Future implementation of advanced biometric verification technology scheduled for 2026.

TSD Managing Director Pichaya Chomchaiya announced that Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. (TSD) will launch its renovated counter services on March 3, 2025. The redesigned facility, located on the first floor of SET Building (Tower B), features several significant improvements aimed at enhancing service quality and customer experience. These include an increased number of larger and partitioned service counters to ensure greater privacy and personal data protection for shareholders. The renovated space is specifically designed to improve accessibility for elderly visitors and wheelchair users while substantially increasing overall service capacity. TSD also plans to implement biometric recognition technology in 2026 to further enhance security and efficiency in its services.

The modernized service touchpoint will offer superior convenience and streamlined processes, requiring only smart ID cards for all transactions at TSD Counter Services. Clients can also make advance online bookings at www.set.or.th/tsdcounter throughout 24 hours.

TSD also offers various online services through Investor Portal (www.set.or.th/en/tsd/services/investors/e-services/investor-portal), where shareholders can conveniently update their securities holder information, apply for e-Dividend services and modify relevant e-Dividend details, check securities balances and dividends, track document status, download and submit e-tax documents to the Revenue Department, print withholding tax deduction certificates, and sign up for benefit alerts via email.

TSD Counter Services are open Monday-Friday from 8.30-16.30 hrs., except SET holidays. For more details about TSD services, please visit www.set.or.th/en/tsd/overview or contact SET Contact Center at 0 2009 9999.