Thailand Futures Exchange Announces TFEX Best Awards 2019

Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) today announced winners of four categories of TFEX Best Awards 2019. KGI Securities (Thailand) pcl swept both Most Active House and Most Active Prop-Trading awards. Most Active Agent was awarded to Country Group Securities pcl. Market Maker Best Performance was awarded to MTS Gold Futures Co., Ltd.
TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said Thai derivatives market has delivered increasing growth in terms of open interest and number of derivatives trading accounts in 2019. The success was attributed to the excellent cooperation and synergy from all members in providing knowledge to investors as well as boosting market liquidity. The TFEX Best Awards is held each year to honor the outstanding derivatives members in each area
At end-October, the open interest surged by 55 percent from end-2018 to 3,781,008 contracts, and the number of derivatives trading accounts increased by 15,181 from end-2018 to 183,687. During the first 10 months, the average trading volume was 416,458 contracts per day.
For more information, please visit www.TFEX.co.th.