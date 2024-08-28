Thailand Focus 2024 : Investor Interest Fueled By Growing Confidence In Economy And Capital Market

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), commemorating its 50th anniversary, hosts "Thailand Focus 2024: Adapting to a Changing World". The event brings together government officials, business leaders, and executives from financial and capital markets, along with top management from 112 listed companies across all industry groups. They have been sharing insights to build confidence and connect investment opportunities with 178 institutional investors from 80 global institutions, reflecting the continued attractiveness of Thailand's capital market to foreign investors.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the 18th Thailand Focus 2024, themed “Adapting to a Changing World,” is a crucial platform showcasing Thailand's investment potential to global institutional investors. The annual inbound investment roadshow has received a solid response from 178 institutional investors representing 80 institutions worldwide. Among them are investors from key markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the U.S., the UK, and Sweden. They have shown keen interest in learning about the high potential of Thailand's private sector, capital market, and economy, which has reinforced confidence and has attracted investment in Thailand. Executives from 112 listed companies across all industry sectors have also been presenting their business strengths and growth directions through one-on-one and group meetings.

Thailand Focus 2024 aims to build confidence and connect investment opportunities for foreign institutional investors while showcasing the adaptation and forward momentum of Thailand's government, capital market, and private sector. The event features distinguished speakers including Deputy Minister of Finance Paopoom Rojanasakul who has highlighted the government policies and projects that will drive Thailand's economy towards future growth. Thailand's economic growth policies for the future, and the Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput who has provided insights on Thailand’s economic prospects and stability, and the financial sector’s lending situation. Senior executives from the business and capital market sectors have also provided insights on the Thai capital market's adaptations, particularly in industries leveraging Thailand's strengths and potential to seize opportunities in the new global context.

"Foreign investors remain interested in and closely follow Thailand's changes, the progress of existing policies, and future economic development plans, which will significantly impact investment and growth in Thailand and its capital market. The meetings between listed companies and institutional investors continue to garner interest, especially for companies in sectors that represent Thailand's strengths and those operating sustainably, focusing on environmental concerns, and moving towards New Economy businesses," Pakorn added.

"Thailand Focus 2024: Adapting to a Changing World" is organized by SET in collaboration with DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand), Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, Bank of America Securities, and TISCO Securities in partnership with Jefferies. The event is being held from August 28-30, 2024, at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok. Investors and interested parties can find details and follow the seminar content at www.set.or.th/thailandfocus.