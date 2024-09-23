Thai Capital Market Development Fund Organizes Inaugural Capital Market Research Symposium To Drive Practical Research Application

The Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) and its research arm, the Capital Market Research Institute (CMRI), organized first academic symposium “CMDF/CMRI Capital Market Research Symposium 2024” on September 23, 2024 at the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). The symposium aimed to showcase CMDF and CMRI-supported research findings that contribute to development and advancement of the Thai capital market. The event sought to enhance understanding and awareness of how CMDF and CMRI are instrumental in propelling various aspects of capital market research among stakeholders, including listed companies, investors, relevant government agencies, academics, and interested individuals. The research will also pave the way for the sustainable development of the Thai capital market in the future.

CMDF Director and Chairperson of the Research Subcommittee Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn revealed that CMDF focuses on proactively supporting various research projects to comprehensively address the capital market development in response to changing circumstances. CMDF also disseminates policy research to raise awareness and encourage practical application of findings. Additionally, CMDF aims to promote and expand cooperation with stakeholders to gather feedback and exchange perspectives and ideas, ensuring its support aligns with the context, development, and needs of the domestic industry. This approach maximizes benefits for both ecosystem and the Thai capital market.

CMDF's operations in 2024 continue to focus on supporting the development of the Thai capital market ecosystem through four main objectives. These cover promoting the development of organizations and infrastructure related to the capital market, enhancing personnel capabilities, fostering knowledge and understanding of the capital market and investment, as well as promoting and supporting education, research, training, and academic work. CMRI serves as the primary agency focusing on developing and enhancing capital market research capabilities, as well as promoting and providing funding to expand capital market research and supporting various initiatives for capital market development. These efforts align with technological changes, evolving dynamics of economy and finance, and the increasing importance of ESG initiatives.

CMDF President Juckchai Boonyawat disclosed that CMDF's research funding support is a good starting point for sustainable growth of the Thai capital market. Some supported projects have begun to show results beneficial to the capital market, with data being used to inform policy development. Various stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and capital market operators, can apply these research findings to improve efficiency in the capital market business in the future.

This symposium was honored to welcome Adjunct Professor Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, SET Chairperson and CMDF Chairperson, to deliver the opening remarks. Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, CMDF Director and Chairperson of the Research Subcommittee, also delivered a keynote speech on the topic “The Importance of Capital Market Research for Thailand's Development” There was also a special presentation on "Digital Assets: In-Depth Knowledge Before Investment Decisions" by Napat Jatusripitak, Managing Director of the Thailand Future Foundation. Additionally, the event featured panel discussions on research topics supported by CMDF and CMRI, such as "ESG Trends and Sustainable Development of the Thai Capital Market," and presentations of currently funded research projects to gather feedback from experts in the capital market sector.

The CMDF/CMRI Capital Market Research Symposium 2024 was held on September 23, 2024, at the Sukree Kaewcharoen Auditorium, SET. Please visit the channel for rerun the symposium at https://www.youtube.com/setthailand.

For details on research projects funded by CMDF and CMRI, visit www.cmri.or.th. For any questions or additional information, please contact via LINE official: @CMDF or email: CMRIconnect@cmdf.or.th