Thai Bourse’s Board Appoints Pakorn Peetathawatchai To Continue His Position As SET President For The Second Term

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)’s Board of Governors (BoG), at the meeting No. 3/2022, held on Feb 23, 2022, resolved the appointment of Pakorn Peetathawatchai, SET President, to serve his second term commencing from June 1, 2022, onwards, as the current term will end on May 31, 2022. The BoG considers that Pakorn is a capable leader who is well-versed with extensive experience in both the financial and capital markets. The reappointment to serve his second term will ensure the continuity of pursuing the policies, and steering the organization to move forward, particularly through the challenges of the uncertainty and ever-changing in the digital era, pursuant to SET’s commitment to developing capital market for all sectors under the vision “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone.”
Under Pakorn’s 4-year reign, SET has made great developments in both quality and quantity. Among the stellar milestones: the Thai bourse has continuously secured its position as ASEAN’s most liquid market for a number of years, the number of securities trading accounts has risen exponentially to more than 5 million at present, the number of new-economy companies raising fund through the stock market has also increased significantly, and the foreign-linked products have been innovated to be more diverse. Meanwhile, the Thai capital market and listed companies have increasingly been recognized internationally for the sustainability development.
Significantly, SET has laid down the essential digital infrastructures to be ready for the growth of capital market in future as part of its three-year strategic plan (2022-2024) under the theme of “Connecting opportunities x Transforming possibilities,” which comprises three main frameworks: 1) Bridging seamless opportunities across all segments, 2) Bonding innovative infrastructure with trust, and 3) Branching financial sustainability for Thais. In addition, SET prioritizes extending collaboration with partners both in and outside the capital market, as well as all social sectors.
Pakorn, aged 57, earned his doctoral degree in Business Administration in Finance and Economics from Boston University, the United States, after graduating Master of Business Administration in Finance from University of Wisconsin, the United States, and Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from The King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. He has joined SET since 2010 and has been appointed to be the 13th president of SET.