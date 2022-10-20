TFEX To List Two New FX Futures On October 31

Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) announced the launch of two new Foreign Exchange Futures (FX Futures) on EUR/USD and USD/JYP on October 31, 2022.

TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said EUR/USD Futures is a cash settled futures contract based on the exchange rate of the euro versus the U.S. dollar, and USD/JYP Futures based on the exchange rate of the U.S dollar to Japanese Yen. These new products are quoted and traded in foreign-denominated currencies but settled in the local currency. Moreover, initial margin is required in Thai baht. EUR/USD Futures has a multiplier of THB 30,000, while USD/JYP Futures has a multiplier of THB 300. TFEX’s FX Futures products are available for trading weekday during 9.15-23.55 hrs.

