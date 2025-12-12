TFEX To Launch USD/THB Options On December 15

Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) announced the launch of first currency options on USD/THB on December 15, 2025.

TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat stated that the new option contracts, USD/THB Options, will expand the TFEX currency derivatives products line which until now provided only trading in currency futures. The introduction of this product will complete the spectrum of hedging instruments and trading tools available on the TFEX’s currency segment. USD/THB Options has a contract size of USD 1,000. It will be available for trading during the morning session from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the afternoon session from 1:15 p.m. to 4:55 p.m., starting from December 15, 2025 onwards.

