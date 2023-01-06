TFEX Adjusts Trading Regulations To Facilitate A New Trading System

Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) will implement regulatory changes that will better suit the current business environment, better align with international practices, and accommodate the new trading system to be launched in the first quarter of this year.

TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said that TFEX has adjusted related trading regulations to cater for the new trading system, reviewed and revised the existing regulations to be in line with the present business conditions and more consistent with international practices.

The amendments are summarized as follows:

Regulations on opening price (equilibrium price) will be adjusted to be in line with the new trading system. The equilibrium price can fall outside ceiling and floor but not exceeding ±1 tick while the previous regulations require the price to be within the range not exceeding the ceiling and floor.

Trading order types will be revised. Good till Cancel (GTC) or “Good till Date” (GTD) order remain open for up to 255 days. Session State Order, which orders will be executed at a specific session (Session Trigger), is adopted for TFEX on top of Price Triggered Order which will trigger when specific price is reached.

Duration for Circuit breakers will be changed for commodity futures, currency futures and interest rate futures. Period of trading suspension for these instruments will be shortened to two minutes which is still adequate for investors to digest information, while still allow investors to adjust their portfolio faster since the underlying assets are still being traded in the global market.

In addition, TFEX may cancel trading orders during any period of system disruption to cope with emergencies or prevent damage to overall trading.

The revised regulations will take effect simultaneously with the commencement of the new trading system in the first quarter of 2023.

For more information, please visit TFEX’s website at www.tfex.co.th.