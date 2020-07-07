TFEX Adds 12 New Underlying Stocks For Stock Futures, Effective From July 13

Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) will introduce a new set of Stock Futures with 12 new underlying stocks, effective from July 13.
TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said, “The inclusion of these 12 new underlying stocks will bring the total Stock Futures to 122, from 110 currently, covering most stocks that are on investors’ radar. The trading volume of Stock Futures during the first half of 2020 was 24,751,587 contracts, or an average of 201,232 contracts per day, accounting for 40% of total market trading volume. Currently, there are four market makers to support the products’ trading liquidity.”
The 12 new underlying stocks are BPP, EASTW, TPIPP and WHAUP from Energy & Utilities sector; JMT from Finance & Securities sector; M and OSP from Food & Beverage sector; MBK from Property Development sector; THG from Health Care Services sector; TOA from Construction Materials sector; TQM from Insurance sector; and VNT from Petrochemicals & Chemicals sector.
