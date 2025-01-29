Texture Capital Joins Canton Network In Preparation For Deployment Of Its Alternative Trading System And Transfer Agent To Facilitate Institutional Digital Securities Transactions

Texture Capital Holdings and its subsidiaries, a prominent player in the tokenization and trading of real-world assets, announces that it has integrated with the Canton Network, a privacy-enabled, public blockchain network designed specifically for institutional assets.

Texture Capital Holdings running a Canton node marks an initial step toward enabling, in the coming weeks, the deployment of its Alternative Trading System (ATS) operated by subsidiary Texture Capital Inc. and the transfer agent services provided by Texture Transfer Services LLC. Texture’s ATS will facilitate the matching and execution of orders in securities tokenized on the Canton Network between institutional investors and other participants. Texture’s Registered Transfer Agent will perform an important role in maintaining the official record of securities ownership for tokenized securities issued on the Canton Network.

“We have been incredibly impressed by the technological achievements of Digital Asset in creating the Canton Network with a strong focus on privacy and institutional use cases”, said Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital. “Canton has clearly found deep product market fit as evidenced by the robust ecosystem comprising dozens of global investment banks, exchanges, and institutional asset managers. As a specialist in tokenization and digital assets, Texture Capital looks forward to working with other Canton Network participants and enhancing capital markets workflows leveraging blockchain technology”, he added.

“We are pleased to welcome Texture Capital Holdings to the Canton Network,” said Eric Saraniecki, Co-Founder and Head of Network Strategy at Digital Asset. “Texture Capital's expertise in digital securities marketplaces aligns seamlessly with our mission to revolutionize the management of real-world assets through Canton’s privacy-enabled public blockchain solutions. Texture Capital's integration, and their plans to launch tokenization and trading services on Canton, highlight the growing strength and diversity of our ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with Texture Capital and other participants to drive meaningful transformation in capital markets.”

Texture’s ATS is expected to launch in Q1. Visit texture.capital/canton for more information and to discuss opportunities to participate with Texture on the Canton Network.