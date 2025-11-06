Termination Of Access To The MOEX Board System - December 1, 2025

Moscow Exchange informs you of the termination of access to the MOEX Board system, scheduled on December 1, 2025. Broadcasting to FAST MOEX Board data-streams (listed below) will be discontinued:

Starting from January 31, 2026, the data-streams listed above will be deleted from the specification and configuration files of the FAST protocol (listed below):



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n95082