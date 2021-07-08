Teo Floor, CEO Of CCP12, Joins Journal Of Financial Market Infrastructures Editorial Board

Today CCP12 - The Global Association of Central Counterparties – announces that Teo Floor joins the Journal of Financial Market Infrastructures Board.
Teo Floor, CEO of CCP12, joins the Journal of Financial Market Infrastructures (JFMI) Editorial Board, which reviews and decides on technical and policy-oriented papers in regards to payment, clearing and settlement systems, as well as repositories.
“I am delighted that Teo joins the editorial board of JFMI. His expertise will contribute significantly to the increasing cooperation between academics and the industry on a fundamental field of economics and finance, Financial Market Infrastructures.”, said Professor Ron Berndsen, Financial Market Infrastructures at Tilburg University and Editor-in-chief of the Journal of Financial Market Infrastructures.
“It’s an honour to join JFMI Editorial Board – this is the preeminent source for academic papers on CCPs and beyond, and I look forward to assisting Ron, his colleagues and the journal in their critical work. The industry and its stakeholders all benefit from improved understanding and study of central clearing, and it’s a pleasure to be part of it.”, said Mr. Teo Floor, CEO of CCP12.