Temenos Named A Leader In IDC MarketScapes For Digital Core Banking Platforms - Temenos’ Comprehensive Core Banking Platform Helps Banks Enhance Customer Experience And Increase Business Agility

Temenos today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScapes for Digital Core Banking Platforms in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.[1] Temenos attributes this recognition to the rich functionality of its core banking platform, helping banks enhance their customer experiences and increase business agility.

In North America, the IDC MarketScape evaluated 10 technology vendors, while the IDC MarketScapes for APAC and EMEA assessed 15 vendors each. In this competitive global landscape, Temenos is one of just two vendors to be named a Leader in all three evaluations.

Jerry Silva, Vice President, IDC Financial Insights, said: “The Temenos Core Banking solution portfolio is a cloud-native and cloud-agnostic composable microservices-based offering. It uses a modern technology stack that can evolve to cater for new needs as they arise. This enables banks to compose, extend, and deploy banking capabilities at scale via cloud and SaaS, or to deploy on premise. The solution is used by clients all over the world and Temenos has earned a reputation for being customer-centric and collaborative.”

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Temenos, commented: "We’re proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a market leader across multiple regions in digital core banking platforms. We believe this demonstrates the proven value of our comprehensive core banking solutions, providing banks globally with the agility they need to innovate faster and elevate the digital banking experience for their customers. We are committed to keep investing on Temenos’ core banking platform and delivering solutions that create long-term value and success for our customers.”

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons.

[1] Source: IDC MarketScape: North American Digital Core Banking Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50463523, September 2024); IDC MarketScape: EMEA Digital Core Banking Platforms 2204 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR150463623, September 2024); and IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Digital Core Banking Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #AP50463723, September 2024).