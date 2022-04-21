Temenos Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2022 - Temenos Recognized For Its Open Architecture And Micro Apps To Create Omnichannel Experiences Across Segments And Business Lines

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment.1
The IDC MarketScape evaluated 11 vendors based on their capabilities to support a broad range of functions and services for banks, credit unions, fintechs, and digital banks with digital self-service account access for their retail banking customers. After a thorough evaluation of Temenos’ strategy and capabilities, IDC positioned Temenos in the Leaders category for its combination of APIs, microservices and Micro Apps, which provide a true omni-channel experience across multiple segments and lines of business.
The report, authored by Marc DeCastro, Research Director – Consumer Banking, IDC Financial Insights, states: “Banks, credit unions, and challenger banks should consider Temenos if they want to provide something that is beyond an out-of-the-box digital platform that is core-agnostic and can differentiate institutions offerings in functionality and design.”
Temenos provides a complete digital banking platform to 1,000 financial institutions, with the ability to cover the entire customer lifecycle from onboarding and account opening to digital servicing. Available on any core banking system, and hosted on-premise, in the cloud, or as a service, Temenos’ digital banking platform supports financial institutions of all sizes on their digital transformation journey.
Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: “At Temenos, our mission is to power a world of banking that creates opportunities for everyone from incumbent banks to credit unions to fintechs. Being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape reflects our ongoing investment in innovation. Financial institutions are facing challenges around evolving customer behavior, new competition and business models, and a world that is more digital than ever before. We are seeing an acceleration in adoption in the US market, and with Temenos digital banking platform they can deliver highly-personalized and AI-supported user journeys for a state-of-the art omni-channel customer experience.”
Temenos recently launched Virtual COO, a digital banking solution enabled by Explainable AI that provides data-driven insights and helps banks power SME growth. Furthermore, Temenos Micro Apps architecture, makes it easier for banks to quickly create personalized digital experiences to serve specific segments, like families or students. As a result of its ongoing investment in its solutions, Temenos continues to receive industry recognition including recently in the Aite Matrix Evaluation: US Digital Banking Engagement of Core Banking Providers 2021 and The Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms and Digital Banking Engagement Hubs evaluations for Q3 2021.
- IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48061122, March 2022).