Temenos Appoints Barb Morgan As Chief Product And Technology Officer

Temenos today announced the appointment of Barb Morgan, as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Reporting to Temenos CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard, Barb will join the company’s Executive Committee and lead the technology and product organization. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Barb brings over 25 years of experience leading global product development organizations, particularly in banking and financial services. With a strong background in integrating cutting-edge AI technologies, she has consistently transformed business operations and driven customer-centric innovation. At Temenos, Barb will focus on expanding the company’s global footprint through a scalable cloud-based platform and advanced AI-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of financial institutions. Her leadership in building high-performance teams and launching transformative products has enabled organizations to increase operational efficiency and deliver sustained growth.

Barb joins Temenos from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where she served as Group Head of Product for Data and Analytics, leading the Microsoft-LSEG partnership. Prior to LSEG, she served as Chief Technology Development Officer at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), where she led global payments and banking product engineering, leveraging her in-depth knowledge of the US financial technology market. Throughout her career, Barb also has held leadership roles at renowned companies including Capital One, Boeing, and Lucent Technologies, and has consistently empowered diverse teams to deliver cutting-edge technologies.

Barb is taking over from Prema Varadhan who is stepping down after 25 years of service with the Company to move to the next stage in her career.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, said: “I’m thrilled to join Temenos, a trusted leader in banking technology, at such a pivotal time. My focus will be on driving customer success by delivering innovative, and improved products that empower financial institutions to meet the evolving needs of their clients. By leveraging AI, cloud, and advanced data analytics, we will strengthen our position as a strategic technology partner, helping banks enhance customer experiences, increase agility, and drive sustained growth. Together with the talented product and technology teams, I’m excited to build on Temenos’ strong foundation and continue delivering solutions that create long-term value and success for our customers in today’s dynamic digital landscape.”

Jean-Pierre Brulard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos said: “I’m excited to welcome Barb to Temenos as our Chief Product and Technology Officer. She is an experienced technology and people leader with extensive knowledge and understanding of banking and financial services technology, a strong market focus from both a business and an engineering perspective, and a track record of developing solutions that incorporate data, AI and cloud technologies. We have made great progress on our cloud and SaaS transformation and Barb’s appointment will help us move Temenos to its next phase of growth and continue to deliver mission critical technology solutions with exceptional business value to our customers.

“On behalf of everyone at Temenos, I would like to thank Prema for her outstanding service, dedication and integrity over the past 25 years. Prema has been instrumental in building a world-class product and technology organizations and enabling Temenos to deliver the most modern cloud technology and the richest banking functionality available in the marketplace.”