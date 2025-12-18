Telmes Lists On Euronext

71 st listing on Euronext in 2025

The company raised €1.3 million

Market capitalisation at IPO is €4.7 million

Euronext today congratulates Telmes on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Telmes is a company founded in 2004 in Modugno (BA), Italy, operating in the electrical management solutions sector. Its core business is the design, manufacture and maintenance of low-voltage electrical switchboards, while through its subsidiary Temeco, the Group is also involved in the design and construction of electromechanical systems for residential and industrial use, as well as renewable energy solutions.

The listing of Telmes represents Euronext’s 71st listing this year. In the placement phase, Telmes raised €1.3 million (including €0.2 million from the potential exercise of the greenshoe option). The free float at the time of admission is 23.38% (26.40% assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option), and the market capitalisation at IPO amounts to €4.7 million (€4.9 million assuming the potential exercise of the greenshoe option).

Massimo De Stefano, CEO of Telmes, said: “With the listing on Euronext Growth Millan, the company looks to the future with enhanced responsibility and vision, ready to seize new growth opportunities and to continue its journey with motivation. Our sincere thanks go to our clients, investors, advisers and colleagues who have strongly contributed to this important achievement.”





