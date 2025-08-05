Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Reports The Results Of The Financial Statements For The Second Quarter And The First Half Of 2025

TASE concludes the second quarter with record results of 29% revenue growth to NIS 136 million and 80% profit growth

Total revenues of NIS 136.1 million for TASE in Q2-2025, compared to NIS 105.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year - a 29% increase.

TASE’s profit for the quarter came to NIS 43.6 million, compared to NIS 24.3 million in the corresponding quarter - an 80% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA came to NIS 71.6 million this quarter, compared to NIS 45.8 million in the corresponding quarter - a 56% increase.

The EBITDA Margin increased to 52.6% this quarter, compared to 43.6% in the corresponding quarter last year, a 9% increase.

Nine new companies completed IPOs on TASE in the first half of 2025, almost twice the number of companies that completed an IPO in the whole of 2024.

TASE's equity market cap reached NIS 1.7 trillion at the end of Q2 2025 - 21% higher than the market cap at year-end 2024.

Trading volumes hit a new all-time high with a 40% jump in the first half of the year. The quarter’s equity average daily trading volume increased to NIS 3.2 billion, compared to NIS 2.2 billion in Q2-2024.

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE: “The Q2 2025 financial statements point to the resilience of TASE, which rests on the strong foundations of the Israeli economy, even during this challenging period. During H1 2025, Israel continued to demonstrate social and economic resilience, through the ongoing October 7 War and became even stronger during the recent 12 Day War with Iran. The significant growth in all TASE’s business lines and core activities continued throughout the past quarter. The Israeli retail segment is showing increased interest in the local capital market, although its overall participation remains relatively low compared to most other leading capital markets.

We remain committed to developing and upgrading the local capital market, and pursuing the strategic objectives outlined in TASE's strategic plan, which include, inter alia, enhancing the liquidity and marketability of the TASE-listed companies. As part of these efforts, we continue our preparations toward transitioning to a Monday to Friday trading week, which is expected to strengthen our connection with global markets and attract foreign investment to Israel.”

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2025, ended on June 30, 2025.

The first half of 2025 was characterized by positive returns in the equity market, despite local and global geopolitical and economic challenges. The equity indices, TA-35, TA-90, TA-125 and TA-SME60 increased by 23.5%, 25.5%, 24.5% and 16.9%, respectively, in H1-2025. This, compared to the more moderate appreciation of the U.S. equity indices - the Dow Jones index, S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index increased by 4.5%, 6.2% and 8.3%, respectively, in H1-2025.

TASE's equity market cap reached NIS 1.7 trillion at the end of Q2-2025 - 21% higher than the market cap at year-end 2024. In H1-2025, equity trading volumes grew significantly, hitting a new all-time high. The average daily trading volume on TASE came to NIS 3 billion, an increase of 40% compared to the average daily trading volume of NIS 2.1 billion in H2-2024.

The increase in trading volumes was driven, inter alia, by a substantial rise in the activity of retail investors, complemented by a significant increase in foreign investor participation. The growth in the number of new retail accounts led to the retail segment injecting NIS 8.4 billion into the equity market during H1-2025, more than twice as much as in H2-2024. In addition, foreign investors infused a net amount of NIS 9.5 billion into the TASE indices in H1-2025, more than twice as much as in H2-2024.

Equity offerings on TASE raised a total of NIS 5.6 billion in H1-2025 - 28% higher than the NIS 4.3 billion raised in H2-2024. There was a resurgence in the IPO market, with nine new companies completing IPO in H1-2025. The total amount raised by the new companies during this period came to NIS 1.4 billion.

The Ministry of Finance raised a further NIS 85.7 billion on TASE in H1-2025, compared to NIS 90.4 billion raised in H2-2024. Raising activity in the corporate bond market picked up in H1-2025, with NIS 87.8 billion raised, compared to NIS 83.7 billion raised in H2-2024.

Ongoing enhancement of liquidity on TASE

On June 10, 2025, two leading market makers selected for Bank Hapoalim’s tailor-made market-making program began operating, and TASE believes that more companies will join them in the near future. On August 10, 2025, the new trading phase – Trading at Last (TAL), will begin operating. In line with leading global exchanges, this will allow trades to take place at a security’s closing price after the closing auction phase.

The Minister of Finance today (August 5, 2025) approved the regulations for the transition to a Monday – Friday trading week, which is scheduled to take effect on January 5, 2026.

Also, at the end of July, TASE launched a beta version of the AI-powered software that translates company reports into English, this as part of the preparations toward transitioning to a Monday to Friday trading week. Initially, the reports of companies included in the TA-125 Index will be translated, which will enable global investors to receive company information in English.

In June 2025, the TASE Board of Directors authorized management to examine strategic measures with regard to the TASE index business, including a partial or full sale or a partnership with a leading international index operator. The indices’ AUM at the end of Q2-2025 amounted to NIS 121 billion, and revenue from index activity in H1-2025 amounted to NIS 14.4 million. Leading investment bank, Jefferies, will accompany TASE through the examination process and assist in identifying international entities suitable for such a transaction.

Highlights of the results for the second quarter of 2025:

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 136.1 million, compared to revenue of NIS 105.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year - an increase of 29%. The increase in revenue is due to an increase across all activities, most notably an increase in revenue from Clearing House services and in revenue from trading and clearing commissions.

Costs in the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 80.7 million, compared to costs of NIS 74.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year - an increase of 8%. The higher costs are due mainly to the increase in computer and communication expenses, and in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net financing income in the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 1.2 million, compared to NIS 2 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a 40% decrease. The decrease in financing income is due mainly to a reduction in the balance of deposits and to expenses due to changes in the NIS-dollar exchange rates. This decrease was partly offset by gains on marketable securities.

Tax expenses in the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 13 million, compared to NIS 8 million in the corresponding quarter last year - a 62% increase. The increase in tax expenses stemmed from the higher pre-tax profit.

The profit in the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 43.6 million, compared to NIS 24.3 million in the corresponding quarter last year - an increase of 80%. The increase was due mainly to the increase in revenue, less the increase in costs and in tax expenses.

The adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 71.6 million, compared to NIS 45.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year - an increase of 56%. Most of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from services, less the increase in costs.

The adjusted profit in the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 44.4 million, compared to NIS 25.7 million in the corresponding quarter last year - an increase of 73%. Most of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from services, less the increase in costs and in tax expenses.

Highlights of the results for the first half of 2025:

Revenue in the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 267.1 million, compared to NIS 213.4 million in the corresponding period last year - a 25% increase. The increase in revenue is due to an increase across all activities, most notably an increase in revenue from Clearing House services and in revenue from trading and clearing commissions.

Costs in the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 165.5 million, compared to NIS 150.1 million in the corresponding period last year - a 10% increase. The increase in the costs is due mainly to the increase in employee benefit expenses, and in computer and communication expenses.

Net financing income in the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 2.1 million, compared to NIS 3.4 million in the corresponding period last year - a 39% decrease. The decrease in financing income is due mainly to a reduction in the balance of deposits and to expenses due to changes in the NIS-dollar exchange rates. This decrease was partly offset by gains on marketable securities.

Tax expenses in the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 24.3 million, compared to NIS 16.7 million in the corresponding period last year - a 45% increase. The increase in the tax expense stemmed from the higher pre-tax profit.

The profit in the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 79.4 million, compared to NIS 50 million in the corresponding period last year - a 59% increase. Most of the increase in profit was due to the increase in revenue, less the increase in costs and in tax expenses.

The adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 133.5 million, compared to NIS 94.4 million in the corresponding period last year - an increase of 41%. Most of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from services, less the increase in costs.

The adjusted profit in the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 81.3 million, compared to NIS 53.5 million in the corresponding period last year, a 52% increase. Most of the increase is due to an increase in revenue from services, less the increase in costs and in tax expenses.

Seasonality

The revenue of the Company from trading and clearing is affected, inter alia, by the number of trading and clearing days. In the second quarter of 2025, there were 60 trading days, compared to 57 days in the corresponding quarter last year, a 5% increase. In the first half of 2025 there were 124 trading days, compared to 120 days in the corresponding period - a 3% increase. Presented below is information on the quarterly breakdown of trading days: