Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: Notice Of The Convening Of An Annual General Meeting

In accordance with the Companies Regulations (Notice of A General Meeting and a Class Meeting in a Public Company and Addition of a Topic to the Agenda), 2000, the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereafter: “the Company”) hereby announces the convening of an annual meeting, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 14:00, at the offices of the Company on #2 Ahuzat Bayit St., Tel Aviv.

On the agenda of the meeting:

(1) discussion of the financial statements of the Company and the Board of Directors’ Report on the State of the Company’s Affairs, for the year ended December 31, 2023; (2) Reappointment of a director - Mr. Salah Saabneh; (3) Reappointment of an independent director - Mr. Gideon Herstein; (4) Appointment of auditors and a report on their fees for 2023; all as set out in the report on the convening of the meeting published by the Company on August 7, 2024 (reference no.: 2024-01-080430) (hereafter: “the Immediate Report”).

The annual meeting will convene on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 14:00. If adjourned, the meeting will take place on September 18, 2024 at the same time. The record date for the entitlement of the shareholders to vote at the general meeting, as set out in Section 182 of the Companies Law, 1999 (hereafter: “the Companies Law”) is Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (hereafter: “the Record Date”).

The document appointing a voting proxy (hereafter: “the Letter of Appointment”) will be drawn up in writing and signed by the appointer and, if the appointer is a corporation, it will be signed in a manner that binds the corporation. The Letter of Appointment will be deposited at the offices of the Company at least 48 hours prior to the opening of the meeting or the adjourned meeting, as appropriate.

The formats of the voting ballot and the position papers, within their meaning in Section 88 of the Companies Law, are available at the websites of the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd., as follows: Distribution website of the Israel Securities Authority: http://www.magna.isa.gov.il/ (hereafter: “the Distribution Website”); Website of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. http://maya.tase.co.il/.

Voting by ballot will be executed using the second part of the voting ballot that is attached to the Immediate Report. The voting ballot and the documents that have to be attached thereto (hereafter: “the Attached Documents”), as specified in the voting ballot, are to be delivered to the Company’s offices up to 4 hours prior to the time of convening of the meeting. For this purpose, the “time of delivery” is the time at which the Voting Ballot and the Attached Documents arrive at the Company’s offices. An unregistered shareholder (i.e. a person that shares are registered on his behalf with a TASE member and such shares are included in the shareholders’ register in the name of a Nominee Company), shall also be entitled to vote with an electronic voting ballot that will be transmitted to the Company via the electronic voting system not later than 6 hours prior to the time of the meeting. The final date for the submission of position papers to the Company is up to 10 days prior to the date of the meeting.

