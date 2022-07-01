Tekna Transfers To Oslo Børs Main Market

The eighth transfer on Oslo Børs in 2022

Market capitalisation of NOK 1.7 billion

Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Tekna Holding (ticker: TEKNA) on its transfer to the Oslo Børs main market. The company was first admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo in March 2021. The transfer brings to 211 the number of companies listed on the Oslo main market.

Tekna is a leading provider of advanced materials to industry, headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada. The company was acquired by Norwegian Arendal Fossekompani in 2014, and produces high-purity metal powders for applications such as 3D printing in the aerospace, medical and automotive sectors.

At opening, the share price of Tekna was set at NOK 14 per share, based on its closing price on Euronext Growth Oslo on 30 June 2022. This corresponds to a total estimated value of the company of approximately NOK 1.7 billion.

Luc Dionne, CEO of Tekna, said: “Since listing on Euronext Growth Oslo last year, Tekna has kept investing in and building its core business which is providing advanced material solutions to some of the most ambitious companies in the world. Today’s uplisting to the main market on Oslo Børs further supports our strategy and provides exposure to a broader global investor audience. I want to thank both our shareholders for their continued support and our Tekna team for their dedication and hard work towards reaching this milestone.”

About Tekna Holding ASA

Tekna is a world-leading provider of advanced materials to industry, headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada. Tekna produces high-purity metal powders for applications such as 3D printing in the aerospace, medical and automotive sectors, as well as optimised induction plasma systems for industrial research and production. With its unique, IP-protected plasma technology, the company is well positioned in the growing market for advanced nanomaterials within the electronics and batteries industries. Building on 30 years of delivering excellence, Tekna is a global player recognised for its quality products and its commitment to its large base of multinational blue-chip customers. Tekna’s powder products increase productivity and enable more efficient use of materials, thereby paving the way towards a more resilient supply chain and circular economy. For more information see https://www.tekna.com