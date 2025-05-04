Tejarat Bank At Tehran Securities Exchange Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Tejarat Bank’s executives joined Tehran Securities Exchange’s opening bell ceremony on Sunday 4 May 2025.

Bank Tejarat, which joined Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE)’s roster of publishers in April 2009, has secured third place among the top 10 active publishers in Iran’s banking and credit institutions sector, holding over 87% of the market capitalization. This milestone underscores its growing influence and stability in the financial landscape.

Highlighting 16 years of operational challenges and achievements, Bank Tejarat’s CEO emphasized four consecutive years of financial stability and improved key metrics following seven years of losses. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio rose from 2.8% in 2019 to 8.3% by the end of 2024, surpassing the critical 8% threshold required for dividend distribution. This progress reflects strategic reforms, including a focus on core banking services and profitable financing models, ensuring long-term growth and shareholder value.

TSE ceremony, aligned with global stock exchange traditions, celebrated Bank Tejarat’s IPO anniversary and reinforced its commitment to transparency and investor confidence. A dedicated Q&A session addressed stakeholder inquiries, further solidifying its role as a leader in Iran’s evolving financial sector.

To execute the Banks Nationalization Act and subsequently in execution of the banks integration, five domestic commercial banks and six multi-nationality banks which were active in international and domestic fields, joined to establish BANK TEJARAT in 1979.

The news link on the TSE website https://www.tse.ir/en/news/details/95543