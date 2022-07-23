Tehran Stock Exchange To Have New Board Members

Tehran Stock Exchange's Annual General Assembly Meeting was held on Thursday 22 July 2022 with more than 72% of the shareholders attending the session. Dr. Mahmoud Goudarzi, the Exchange's CEO presented the board of directors' report to the assembly. The financial statements for the fiscal year ended 20 March 2022 was reviewed and approved in TSE’s AGM and it was ratified to pay IRR 90 dividend per share to TSE's shareholders.

The new board members of Tehran Stock Exchange were elected as below:

Gostaresh Sanate Novin Iranian, Ahdaf Investment, Saba Tamin Investment, Tadbir Investment, National Development Investment, as well as Stock Exchange Brokers' Association and Bank Employees' Pension Fund.

In addition, Bourse Bimeh Iran Brokerage Co., Mehr Ayandegan National Development Group and Isatis Pooya Brokerage Co. were elected as the alternate members of the board of directors.

Furthermore, “Etelaat newspaper” was determined as TSE's official newspaper. “Iran Mashhoud Auditting Institute” was appointed as the independent auditor and main legal auditor. “Hoshyar Momayez Auditting Institute” was also appointed as the alternate legal auditor.