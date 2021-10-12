Tehran Stock Exchange Rings FinLit Bell On WIW - TSE Joined Global Markets To Commemorate World Investor Week.

The bell ringing ceremony of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) was held on Monday 11 October 2021 on the event of World Investor Week (WIW).
Mr. AliAbbas Karimi, TSE's R&D Deputy started the event with his words on the IOSCO's initiative, supported by World Federation of Exchanges.
"The global campaign describes financial literacy improvement and education measures around the world, and increase markets authorities and participants' awareness to promote investment principles and develop protection procedures especially for retail investors”, he continued.
The initiative helps exchanges and market participants be acquainted with the novel techniques applied in the area of investment education and investor rights protection, TSE's deputy added.
He concluded that Iran's capital market hosts millions of retailers, partially due to the Justice Shares Plan, and TSE has made all efforts in order to raise the understanding and awareness of investors about financial fundamentals. TSE promotes more indirect investment for less informed investors, as they can now access several investment funds to enjoy less risky exposure to the market.