Tehran Stock Exchange Hosts New Mining Processing Company

A new company was listed in Tehran Stock Exchange: Opal Kani Pars Mineral Processing Company went public on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.
The initial public offering of 1 billion and 400 million shares, representing 7% of total equity shares of Opal Kani Pars Mineral Processing was held on Tehran Stock Exchange; out of total floated equities, 1 billion and 120 million shares were offered to the public on Wednesday, 24 February 2021, and 280 million shares is being offered to the investment funds, on Saturday 27 February 2021.
After the price discovery carried out through book-building method, the equities were traded at IRR 12,420 per share.
The IPO ceremony, celebrating the 369th company listed on TSE’s market was broadcasted online via TSE’s official channel on https://www.aparat.com.
Opal Kani Pars Mineral Processing Company is one of the largest companies in Parsian Investment Group. As a parent company specializing in the mining industry and mineral products, this company has invested in various companies and projects by using advanced mining machinery to create a supply chain and produce iron and steel.