Tehran Stock Exchange Holds Annual Meeting

TSE held its annual meetings for the fiscal year ended 19 March 2020.
The ordinary and extra ordinary annual general meetings of Tehran Stock Exchange were taken part on 10 September 2020. The event was held after a two-month deferment, with considerable sanitary protections due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The Financial statements of the FY ended 19 March 2020 were approved in the session with around 75 percent of shareholders attendance. It was also ratified to pay IRR 300 dividend per share.
The assembly also concurred with majority for TSE’s capital increase from IRR 2,000 billion to IRR 4,000 billion, funded by the retained earnings and reserves.
Also, during this meeting, new members of the company’s board of directors were elected and introduced, whose names are as followed:
Bank’s Pension Fund, Ayandeh Bank, Saba Ta’min Investment Co., Ahdaf Investment Co., Iranian Institutional Investors Association, Tadbir Investment Co., and National Development Fund Investment Co.
