Tehran Stock Exchange Considering Offering Option Contracts On Index Funds

Tehran Stock Exchange’s Vice Presidents introduced their business initiatives:

“Tehran Stock Exchange is considering to offer option contracts on index funds (Index Fund Options), which will be launched soon. A taskforce is reviewing and negotiating to implement these contracts on Index Funds with appropriate features and liquidity.” Mehdi Zamani, Market Operations vice president, announced. “Additionally, regarding market making of ETFs, Tehran Stock Exchange intends to set market making commitments commensurate with market maker’s performance, i.e. market making commitments are linked to market makers’ performance, so that better performance brings adjusted commitments.” He added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Reza Shahnazari, Surveillance Vice President, indicating TSE’s market surveillance alerts through Sanjesh platform in the last 6 months, said: “Majority of the alerts were due to counter market trend (negative range), including unusual removal of orders and obligating short selling orders. More than 2,600 supervisory alerts have been sent in order to protect the capital market, support individual shareholders’ interests and implement preventive procedures during the period through Sanjesh system.”

>>> News Link on TSE’s Website: https://tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N70392.html