Tehran Securities Exchange Ranks Companies By Corporate Governance Score

The Corporate Governance score of the listed companies on Tehran Securities Exchange was published for the first time.

In line with Securities Market Law, as well as guidelines pertaining scoring listed securities issuers, corporate governance score of listed issuers has been calculated.

The list of 360 listed companies subject to the corporate governance guidelines, based on the information disclosed in the Comprehensive Information Disclosure System of Issuers and the questionnaire sent by the auditor and legal inspector and credit rating agencies licensed by the Securities and Exchange Organization, has been calculated and made available to the public for the first time.

It is noteworthy that corporate governance questionnaire of 66 issuers has not been completed by the auditor and legal inspector yet; however, their corporate governance score has been calculated solely based on the information published in the Issuers’ Comprehensive Information Disclosure System (Codal).

Accordingly, companies have been evaluated and scored based on four criteria in this ranking: board of directors and CEO, general meeting of shareholders, accountability and disclosure of information, and sustainability reporting.

22 companies listed on Tehran Securities Exchange obtained and achieved 100 (the full score) in this ranking.





