Tehran Securities Exchange New IPO: Pooya Power Knowledge Enterprise

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Pooya Power Knowledge Enterprise made its stock market debut on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

During the second stock offering event of the year in Tehran Securities Exchange, 167 million shares, equivalent to 7% of the stocks of Pooya Power Knowledge Enterprise were offered to the public investors with a notable participation of 959,313 trading codes; the new issuer, is the 615th company of the Exchange, listed under the ticker name of “POYA1” in the sector of “Machinery and Equipment”. It was announced that the shares were assigned to participants of the IPO at the price of IRR 14,680 per share.

Additionally, the offering of POYA1 includes the annual 30% return insurance, which means that the above return is guaranteed by the major shareholder for the those who participated in this IPO.

The news link on our websiteè https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N75649.html