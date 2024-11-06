Tehran Securities Exchange: Kish Invex Hosts Iran Financial Markets

The 11th international exhibition of " Exchange, Bank, Insurance and Privatization" kicked off on 4 November 2024.

The opening ceremony of the event was held with the presence of senior capital market executives and economic officials, as well as markets’ players in Kish Island. The Kish Invex 2024 consists of the introduction panels of the country's investment opportunities and the international exchange, bank, insurance and privatization exhibition.

Dr. Mahmoud Goudarzi, the CEO of Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE), some of the board members and the accompanying delegation from TSE took part in the events and visited the exhibition booths in order to exchange points of view, concerns and suggestions.

As part of a panel alongside Kish Invex, Goudarzi announced the new plans and methods of TSE to help finance and supply the working capital of projects in the national capital market. “We have decided to implement the ideas to change the conventional methods of financing in the past two years. The experts visited city by city to identify the financing capacities of different regions. The share of capital market in financing the economic activities is roughly 12 percent in the entire country. It should not be overlooked that in our country financing projects is greatly dominated by the bank-oriented model, a model virtually outmoded for years among most of the developed countries. The plan is now to identify investment capacities, and support them to be financed.”, he stated and added that “In the meetings and visits, we identified the unfinished and pending liquidity-requiring projects, and introduced the very attractive model of Project Public Company. Through this channel, we have issued some good amount for underwriting of the projects, and in the first step, two effective liquidity absorptions were handled for separate projects.”

On the sidelines of the exhibition, TSE unveiled four new tech-based systems with the aim of improving the efficiency and development of the market: Brokerage Affairs and Inspection System, Integrated Market Platform (SIBA), Issuers’ Business Intelligence, and Extensive Surveillance System (SANJESH).

The Brokerage Affairs and Inspection System has been redesigned with the aim of increasing the agility and accuracy in the supervisory and administrative processes of brokers. This new version provides a platform for better and more efficient interaction with brokerage companies by using some smart features.

SIBA has been developed with the aim of mechanizing main processes of market operations, including market management requests, the wholesale and block transactions, handling new instruments, as well the IPOs. By reducing bureaucracy, this system helps increase the speed and accuracy of the market operations and improves interactions with relevant institutions.

The Issuers’ Business Intelligence provides users with quick access to the updated information and records of listed companies through providing comprehensive dashboards and customized financial reports.

SANJESH will make transactions’ monitoring processes significantly simpler, more accurate, and more efficient by recording real-time information and providing automatic alerts. Via connecting to other related platforms, SANJESH facilitates access to up-to-date data for market surveillance managers and helps improve supervisory decisions.

The event will be held until 7 November 2024 in the Kish International Exhibition Center.

