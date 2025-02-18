Tehran Securities Exchange Invites Issuers Publishing Sustainability Reports

Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) published its sustainability report 2024 and invited its listed issuers to proceed with this initiative and the global trends.

“Sustainability has become one of the fundamental pillars of the economic activities and investment communities. A sustainability report is a document that organizations and companies prepare to clarify their performance in the areas of their economic, social, environmental and corporate governance. The sustainability report provides a clearer picture regarding companies' commitment to sustainable development to their stakeholders, including investors and shareholders”, TSE wrote in a letter to the executives of its listed companies.

The invitation maintained that publishing the sustainability report demonstrates corporates’ responsibility towards society and the environment and allows them to gain public trust and create sustainable value in the long term by increasing transparency.

The publication of the first sustainability report by the Tehran Stock Exchange is an important step towards strengthening this philosophy in Iran’s capital market and provides a model for other entities and corporate participants. We expect that issuers listed on Tehran Securities Exchange will make the required arrangements to prepare and publish their sustainability reports (voluntarily at this level) in order to strengthen the process of transparency and accountability, and to demonstrate their commitments to creating a sustainable future for their investors and the entire society.

The news link on the TSE websiteè https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N76017.html