Tehran Securities Exchange Introduces Trading-At-Last - The New Trading Phase Will Be Announced On 11 November 2025

Date 05/11/2025

Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE)’s board has ratified the launching of Trading-At-Last (TAL) phase from Tuesday 11 November 2025. This phase will be only introduced on the listed equities of the Main Board at the moment.

TAL is a part of the continuous trading session which starts 15 minutes after the market close. All trades will be based on the equities’ official closing price, and last for 15 minutes.

The new phase has been approved as a part of TSE’s efforts to expand market participants’ investment capabilities, as it allows them to buy and sell shares at the official closing price. It will also provide TSE with the capacity to further align with international standards and facilitate low-risk investment.

