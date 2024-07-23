Tehran Securities Exchange Hosts Corporate Governance Training Seminar

A training seminar on “Corporate Governance Establishment in listed issuers: IT risk management and IT auditing” was held by Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) in Iran Information Technology Auditing Association (IITASA) and attending of around three hundred participants at Tehran Securities Exchange building.

The seminar included two parts: key note speaking and special panels. More than 300 representatives from TSE’s listed companies, brokerage firms, as well as capital market’s participants attended the conference.

In the first section, Dr. Mahmoud Goudarzi, TSE’s CEO made an opening speech to the training seminar on 21 July 2024, appreciating the top managers of the listed companies, brokerage firms and other capital market participants of this event, and pointed out that compliance with the principles of corporate governance is one of the main conditions for listing to Tehran Securities Exchange.

“The aim of Corporate governance is reorganization relations between managers and all stakeholders of company (including shareholders, managers, customers, government, etc.). This method strengthens the control system to respect the rights of stakeholders, manages risk and prevents possible errors and abuses.”, the CEO mentioned considering CG as a new approach for a company management.

He indicated that Information technology governance, as a sub-branch of corporate governance, ensures the effective and efficient use of information technology in enabling the companies to achieve its strategic goals.

The second key note speaker, Dr. Ali Rahmani, IITASA’s chairman and a former TSE’s CEO spoke about “the role of IT auditing in IT auditing in corporate governance.” While introducing the responsibilities of information technology auditors, Rahmani explained the challenges of integrating information technology audits into corporate governance and the common obstacles and solutions.

In the next section, two panels were held with the topics of “Information Technology Risk Management” and “Implementation of Information Technology Audits of Companies”.

