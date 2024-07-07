Tehran Securities Exchange Holds General Assembly

Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE)'s Annual General Assembly Meeting was held on Saturday 6 July 2024 with more than 74% of the shareholders attending the session. Dr. Mahmoud Goudarzi, the Exchange's CEO presented the board of directors' report to the assembly. The financial statements for the fiscal year ended 19 March 2024 was reviewed and approved in TSE’s AGM and it was ratified to pay IRR 50 dividend per share to TSE's shareholders.

The new board members of TSE were elected as below:

Tadbir Investment, Stock Exchange Brokers' Association, Ahdaf Investment, Bank Employees' Pension Fund, Ghadir Financial Group, National Development Investment, and Saba Tamin Financial Group.

In addition, Kosar Bahman Investment Management, Sarmaye Saba Development and Management and Isatis Pooya Brokerage Co. were elected as the alternate members of the board of directors.

Furthermore, “Etelaat newspaper” was determined as TSE's official newspaper. “Tadvin and colleagues Auditing Institute” was appointed as the independent auditor and main legal auditor. “Hoshyar Momayez Auditing Institute” was also appointed as the alternate legal auditor.

https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N74657.html