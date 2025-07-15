Tehran Securities Exchange Holds Annual General Assembly

Tehran Securities Exchange held its Annual General Assembly on July 15, 2025, during which financial results for the fiscal year ending March 20, 2025, were presented.

With the presence of more than 60% of the shareholders, Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) held its Annual General Assembly today, bringing together shareholders, senior officials, and stakeholders to review the exchange’s performance over the past fiscal year, which ending on March 20, 2025. The meeting, held in the amphitheater of TSE’s buildings, started with Dr. Mahmoud Goudarzi, CEO’s gratitude to the shareholders for attending the GA and continued with presenting the board of directors’ report to the assembly by the exchange’s CEO.

Subsequently, the financial statements for the fiscal year ended 20 March 2025 were reviewed and approved in TSE’s AGM and it ratified to pay IRR 20 dividend per share to TSE’s shareholders.

Additionally, “Etelaat newspaper” was determined as TSE’s official gazette. “Tadvin and Co. Auditing Institute” was appointed as the independent auditor and main legal inspector. “Hooshyar Momayez Auditing Institute” was also appointed as the alternate legal inspector.

It is worth mentioning that the operating income of the exchange in the fiscal year ending March 20, 2025 reached IRR 712,435 million, with an 80% decrease compared to the same period of last year, resulting in a net income of IRR 3,212,010 million.