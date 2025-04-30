Tehran Securities Exchange Chairs First FEAS Market Surveillance Working Group

Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) was appointed as the chair of the "Market Surveillance" expert Working Group under Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets (FEAS) in Winter 2024 and Mr. Reza Ghafouri, TSE’s Market Surveillance director, assumed leadership of the group.

In line with this responsibility, the first online meeting of the working group was successfully held on April 28, 2025, chaired by Mr. Ghafouri.

During the meeting, Mr. Ghafouri highlighted the main objectives of the working group, including the exchange of specialized knowledge, enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and promoting best practices in market surveillance among FEAS members.

He emphasized that the group aims to leverage members’ expertise to improve oversight processes, strengthen preventive measures, and empower brokers in their supervisory roles. The session included a presentation by Mr. Ghafouri on the growth of algorithmic trading and its regulatory challenges.

The online WG was followed by a technical discussion led by Amirhossein Khorami, TSE’s Market Surveillance Expert, who explained TSE’s procedures for monitoring algorithmic transactions.

The working group also agreed to continue its activities through virtual workshops, joint studies, and collaborative initiatives to enhance regional market integrity.

The news link on the TSE websiteè https://www.tse.ir/en/news/details/95513