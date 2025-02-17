Tehran Securities Exchange Approves FEAS Name Change: Extending Markets Partnership

Tehran Securities Exchange endorsed FEAS transition to Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets (FEAS), promoting its wider future engagements.

The 40th General Assembly of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) was held in Almaty, hosted by Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on 13 February 2025.

In this meeting, “Supporting Partners” was introduced by FEAS as a new membership category. The new category will include financial intermediaries, investment firms, banks, technology companies, and other market participants. This expansion is expected to strengthen ties between different sectors of the financial ecosystem. Accordingly, FEAS launches a new era under the slogan "FEASible Diversity", which signifies the federation's commitment to fostering a broader and more diverse range of capital market actors.

Consequently, FEAS changed its official name to the Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets, reinforcing its commitment to a broader and more diverse financial community while preserving its widely recognized “FEAS” brand name.

Tehran Securities Exchange cast its positive vote on FEAS resolutions, confirming the federation’s strategic decision and the high-level policy formulation.

