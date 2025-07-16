Tecno Lists On Euronext

33 rd listing on Euronext in 2025

The company raised €11 million

Market capitalisation at IPO is €34.6 million

Euronext today congratulates Tecno on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Tecno is one of the leading players in the SustainTech sector and offers more than 4,100 customers integrated solutions for digital and sustainable transformation. The company offers advanced technology solutions and strategic consulting to promote economic, environmental and social sustainability in companies.

Tecno’s listing represents Euronext’s 33rd listing of this year. In the placement phase, Tecno raised €11 million (of which €1.4m from the possible exercise of the greenshoe option).

The free float at the time of admission is 27.77% (30.56% if the greenshoe option is fully exercised) and the market capitalisation at IPO is €34.6 million. (€36 million if the greenshoe option is fully exercised).

Giovanni Lombardi, Founder and Chairman of Tecno, said: “The IPO represents the beginning of a new phase, not only for our company, but for an entire conception of enterprise. We began our journey starting from energy taxation and over time we have managed to evolve, without ever losing sight of our vocation for innovation. We believed in the Twin Transition – the integration between sustainability and digital transformation – well before it became a shared paradigm, recognizing its potential as a driver of real change. Today, thanks to the trust placed in us by investors, we are in a position to further expand the scope of our actions: to strengthen our presence in the main European markets and consolidate the creation of a benchmark hub for digital sustainability. Through Ardite 4.0 ESG we offer SMEs tools that were previously reserved for large companies, bringing intelligence, efficiency and impact where they are truly needed: we are building the future of responsible, measurable and connected enterprise. The results achieved are the fruit of the expertise, dedication and shared vision of the entire TECNO Group, to whom I wish to express my sincere thanks for their commitment and for their contribution to the realization of a project that blends tradition with the ability to innovate.”