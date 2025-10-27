Technology Collaboration Initiative Award For Borsa İstanbul

The 64th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges was held in İstanbul from October 21–23, 2025, hosted by Borsa İstanbul. Recognized as one of the most prestigious gatherings in global capital markets, the event brought together over 200 Chairpersons, CEOs, and senior executives of exchanges from nearly 50 countries. This significant occasion turned the spotlight of the international financial media toward Türkiye’s capital markets.

Borsa İstanbul was honored with the Technology Collaboration Initiative Award presented by the World Federation of Exchanges. This award highlights Borsa İstanbul’s efforts and achievements in technology export, while also underscoring its collaborations with other exchanges and its contributions to their technological advancement.

In addition to developing its BISTECH trading system, Borsa İstanbul provides a comprehensive suite of services for exchange technology infrastructure, including software development, system integration, data transfer, application testing, technical training, and post-launch support. Within this framework, Borsa İstanbul has established market practices and technology-driven partnerships with countries across Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and Central Asia. These collaborations reinforce Borsa İstanbul’s pioneering role in regional knowledge and technology transfer. The Technology Collaboration Initiative Award presented by the World Federation of Exchanges affirms Borsa İstanbul’s evolution from a trading platform into a regional technology center serving capital markets. Its technology cooperation efforts with regional exchanges are expected to continue expanding. During the event, Borsa İstanbul also presented commemorative plaques to World Federation of Exchanges officials in recognition of their contributions to the industry. The plaque ceremony was featured in the program as a meaningful symbol of international cooperation in the field of technology.