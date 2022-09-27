Technicolor Creative Studios Lists On Euronext And Joins The Euronext Tech Leaders Segment

Technicolor Creative Studios lists on Euronext following its spin-off from Technicolor

Technicolor Creative Studios joins the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European leading and high-growth Tech companies

Technicolor Creative Studios is the 3 rd listing on Euronext Tech Leaders since the launch of the initiative in June 2022

58 th listing on Euronext in 2022

Market capitalisation of €1.07 billion

Euronext today congratulates Technicolor Creative Studios, a leading independent provider of creative visual arts services, for its listing on Compartment A of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ticker code: TCHCS).

Technicolor Creative Studios, formerly part of Technicolor, has a rich 100+ years history, from providing pioneering color processes to becoming a leading independent provider of creative visual arts services. The Group has award-winning teams of technologists and artists across its four leading specialized brands: MPC (VFX services across feature film and episodic), The Mill (advertising and brand experience content), Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games.

With this listing achieved through the distribution of 65% of Technicolor Creative Studios’ share capital by the Group Technicolor to its shareholders, Technicolor Creative Studios aims at becoming the first-choice production partner for the World’s most creative companies. The listing today of Technicolor Creative Studios on Euronext Paris will allow the company to develop around key strategic pillars, among which the expansion of its capacity to meet strong demand and serve new markets, and reinforced investment in R&D and Technology.

Technicolor Creative Studios was listed on 27 September 2022 through the admission to trading and direct listing of the 54, 681,915 shares making up its equity. The reference price of Technicolor Creative Studios shares was set at €1.9539 per share. Market capitalisation was €1.07 billion on the day of listing.

Technicolor Creative Studios also joins the Euronext Tech Leaders segment launched by Euronext in June 2022 with the support of its strong network of partners. The Euronext Tech Leaders initiative includes several services, including the creation of a segment gathering more than one hundred European companies listed on Euronext markets, an index made up of the stocks in this segment, a range of services for the visibility and promotion of Euronext Tech Leaders companies to international investors, improved trading conditions, the creation of a community of Tech Leaders through the integration of a C-level Club and the organisation of the Euronext Tech Leaders Campus, which aims to become the annual meeting venue of Tech companies in Europe. The Euronext Tech Leaders initiative complements Euronext’s existing Tech offer, which includes an ecosystem of over 700 Tech companies listed on Euronext markets and over 660 alumni of its TechShare pre-IPO programme, as well as a broad investor base to finance all growth types of Tech companies. With this initiative, Euronext aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and to be a catalyst of the next generation of Tech Leaders.

To learn more about the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative: Euronext Tech Leaders.

Christian Roberton, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor Creative Studios, said: “Today is a historic day as a new and exciting chapter begins for Technicolor Creative Studios as we list on Euronext Paris as an independent standalone company, and join the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative. As an independent company, we will benefit from enhanced strategic and financial flexibility to extend our leadership and capitalize on the significant opportunities of a growing market for visual content. My ambition is to build the world’s most successful visual arts company. We believe our legacy for innovation and creativity is our foundation for the future, and the success of our studios will rely on continued investment in cutting-edge technology, the world’s best talent and our ongoing relationships with major entertainment studios and brands. The next chapter will be pivotal in our growth and evolution.”



