Technical User Group Webinar For Oslo Market Participants: Oslo Bors Optiq Migration – Conformance Testing

Following the different communication from Euronext and the approach of the migration dates, we invite you to join to a Technical User Group on Conformance Testing in the scope of the Oslo Bors Optiq Migration.
The following webinar is aimed at providing in-depth information on the requirements prior to the tests. We will make sure to provide you with key messages to facilitate the dress rehearsal exercise.
In the end, we will have some time dedicated to Questions & Answers.
The Webinar will be held on 23 September 2020 at 10 am CET. Please register here in order to attend: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/euronextwebcast/20200923_2/
The session will be broadcast live and will be fully interactive with Q&A.