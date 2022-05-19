TDX Obtains Digital Asset Exchange License, Ready To Start Trading in Q3

Thai Digital Assets Exchange Co., Ltd. (TDX) received a digital asset exchange license granted by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on March 25, 2022. It is poised to commence operation in the third quarter of 2022. The soon-to-be-launched exchange provides investment and utility token trading services on open platform. TDX will collaborate with stakeholders to form alliances to serve the needs of younger generations as well as the existing customer base in the traditional capital market.

TDX Managing Director Kitti Sutthiatthasil said that TDX is in the process of preparing readiness of systems. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will assess the operational readiness. The incorporation of TDX affirms the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) group’s strategic position to connect capital market, open opportunities for business sector in raising fund and cater to investment demand of new generations.

TDX will provide trading and exchange services for both investment and utility tokens. It will offer trading, settlement, and custodian services for digital token. Its operation will adhere to related regulations and laws under the supervision of competent authorities. Moreover, TDX has charted a plan to join forces with various groups of alliances to create the digital asset ecosystem. TDX will be reliable, safe and efficient, thereby bolstering confidence among all parties.

Stakeholders interested in jointly developing the ecosystem with TDX can contact TDX@set.or.th.