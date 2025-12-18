TD Securities Joins Capital Markets Gateway As Investor And Client, Expanding Global Underwriter Network

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG), a fintech firm modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM), today announced that TD Securities has joined its global underwriter network as both an investor and a client. TD Securities becomes part of CMG’s initiative to modernize global ECM workflows, joining existing investors that include Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and UBS.

As one of North America's largest and most influential capital markets institutions, TD Securities brings deep expertise across ECM activities. By partnering with CMG, TD Securities will benefit from richer data intelligence and more efficient and collaborative workflows with partners and clients across North America.

The strategic investment will support CMG’s continued global expansion and mark another significant milestone in the firm’s global growth strategy. This commitment follows the addition of RBC to CMG’s underwriter network and reinforces CMG’s mission to serving markets globally with modern technology and connected workflows.

“Our global expansion is building momentum, and adding TD Securities reflects strong demand from industry-leading North American institutions for next-generation ECM technology,” said Greg Ingram, CMG CEO. “TD Securities’ involvement represents another meaningful milestone in our mission to modernize the global primary markets.”

To learn more about CMG’s sell-side book building features or to join CMG’s buy-side investor network, contact us.