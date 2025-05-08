TD Securities Integrates ISDA Create For Legal Agreements

ISDA has announced that TD Securities has completed its integration of ISDA Create across its global suite of client trading and regulatory agreements.

Powered by CreateiQ and S&P Global Market Intelligence, ISDA Create allows users to digitally transform the trading and regulatory agreement negotiation process and deliver faster and more seamless outcomes across global markets.

“At TD Securities, delivering an exceptional client experience is our top priority,” said Debbie Ramkerrysingh, Managing Director and Head of Global Markets Documentation, TD Securities. “By digitizing and structuring the negotiation of agreements through ISDA Create, we help clients accelerate speed to market, reduce complexity and enhance transparency while offering a high degree of customization, allowing firms to tailor agreements while maintaining compliance with global regulatory standards.”

ISDA Create, which is available through S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Counterparty Manager platform, enables firms to digitally generate and execute documentation and then seamlessly capture, process and store the data from those negotiations. The platform now includes CiQ Extract, an artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allows users to negotiate their agreements offline if they want to and then have them re-uploaded and mapped back onto ISDA Create.

“ISDA Create enables legal documents to be transformed into structured data and allows for less resource-intensive workflows. Every step – from initial terms to final signatures – is designed to support a streamlined contract lifecycle management strategy. Leveraging CiQ Extract, ISDA Create closes the gap between offline negotiations and digital continuity because users can negotiate off the platform if necessary and then leverage AI to extract and map key details back into the platform, where all negotiation data can be consolidated into one seamless digital ecosystem,” said Katherine Tew Darras, General Counsel at ISDA.

“We are equally excited about the new ISDA Create AI technology to create, access and leverage data both on and off the platform, driving improved risk management, operational efficiency and smarter decision-making across our portfolio. Embracing a digital-first approach also drives scalability, consistency and accuracy for our clients, enabling them to expand their business across global markets with speed and confidence. Our collaboration with ISDA Create is a significant step in our commitment to redefine the future of the client experience in global markets,” said Ramkerrysingh.

ISDA Create gives users access to over 2,000 structured data points across a suite of digitized documents in both JSON and Common Domain Model format. It forms part of the larger CreateiQ and S&P Global Market Intelligence ecosystem, which enables users to leverage a fully digital network of tools to better promote client onboarding and lifecycle management. Additional information relating to ISDA Create, including the ability to book a demo, is available on the ISDA Create webpage.

CreateiQ powers contracting for more than 500 organizations, including 30 of the Fortune 500 companies and six of the world’s largest banks. To learn more about CreateiQ, the contract management platform developed by Linklaters, please visit www.linklaters.com/createiq.