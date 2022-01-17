TBSP.Index ETF Newly Listed On GPW

- TBSP ETF has been newly listed on GPW today
- It is the ninth ETF introduced by Agiofunds TFI in cooperation with Beta Securities Poland on GPW and the first ETF to be newly listed on GPW in 2022
Beta ETF TBSP, Polski Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamknięty, has been newly listed on the GPW Main Market today. AgioFunds TFI is the fund’s issuer, Dom Maklerski BOŚ is the offering agent and market maker, and Beta Securities Poland is the product coordinator.
“Last year was a time of strong growth for ETFs in global markets. According to ETFGI, 8,500 ETFs were listed globally at the end of 2021 with assets of approx. USD 10 trillion. GPW lists 11 ETFs for which the underlying instruments are equity indices from the WIG family as well as indices listed on foreign markets. The Beta ETF on the TBSP index is the first instrument of its kind offered by GPW which gives exposure to the bond market. The index comprises zero-coupon and fixed-rate bonds denominated in PLN. The index is published by GPW Benchmark based on data from the Treasury Bondspot Poland market. We believe that the instrument will attract the interest of investors,” said Izabela Olszewska, GPW Management Board Member.
The underlying of the new ETF is the TBSP.Index which includes bonds issued by the Treasury and listed on the Treasury BondSpot Poland market.
“The newly listed Beta ETF TBSP is our ninth ETF, the first representative of a new asset class: bonds, and above all a key element for building efficient investment portfolios. Thanks to TBSP's low correlation with the stock market, investors can construct portfolios that match their expected returns and risk appetite. Treasury bonds offer not only low risk but also attractive returns which can largely exceed inflation over a horizon of several years. The fund itself is a low-cost, ‘no-hassle’ and tax-efficient way to invest in government bonds. The management fee is 0.1% in the fund's first year; combined with promotional brokerage fees at selected brokerage houses, this is a very interesting offer for practically all investors,” said Robert Sochacki, Member of the Management Board of Beta Securities Poland and Member of the Supervisory Board of Agiofunds TFI.
TBSP.Index is a total return index that takes into account bond price movements, accrued interest and income from reinvestment of interest coupons. The portfolio is comprised of zero-coupon bonds and fixed-rate bonds denominated in PLN. The index is listed on the Treasury BondSpot Poland market.
“I am impressed by the ongoing expansion of the range of ETFs available to domestic investors with new underlying asset classes. The newly listed ETF on the TBSP index is the first ETF on the Warsaw trading floor replicating the bond market. It may be an interesting alternative for investors and allow for better diversification of their portfolios. I am also glad that DM BOŚ can be an active participant in the development of the ETF market in Poland,” said Radosław Olszewski, President of DM BOŚ.
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) track (replicate) the performance of an exchange index. ETFs enable continuous (daily) creation and cancellation of investment certificates. Certificates of closed-end portfolio investment funds (ETF units within the meaning of the Exchange Rules) are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the same way as stocks and can be freely bought and sold. Liquidity of ETFs is supported by market makers (brokers).
For more information about Beta ETFs, visit: www.gpw.pl, www.agiofunds.pl and www.bossa.pl.