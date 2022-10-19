TaTaTu Lists On Euronext Growth And Joins The Euronext Tech Leaders Segment

TaTaTu joins the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European leading and high-growth Tech companies

TaTaTu is the 4 th listing on Euronext Tech Leaders since the launch of the initiative in June 2022

65 th listing on Euronext in 2022

Market capitalisation of approximately €1.6 billion

Euronext today congratulates Tatatu S.p.A. that owns TaTaTu, the first social media and entertainment application to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform, for its private placement and admission on Euronext Growth (ticker code: ALTTU).

TaTaTu is the first ever social media platform that rewards users for viewing content and for their social media activities. The platform issues TTU Coins, exclusive fidelity points that can be redeemed by bidding at auctions for the chance to win exclusive products and experiences, on TaTaTu’s e-commerce site, and soon nearby at selected locations through affiliated merchants. Andrea Iervolino, founder and CEO, has developed the platform since 2018 with the aim of putting power back in the hands of users to promote social good and community building. With this direct listing, TaTaTu aims at continuing shaping the future of social media and fostering positive change in the media landscape.

TaTaTu’s listing on Euronext Growth Paris of its 814,265,232 ordinary shares, was completed through a private placement. The reference price was set at €2 per share. Market capitalisation was approximately €1.6 billion on the day of listing.

Andrea Iervolino, founder and Chief Executive Officer of TaTaTu, said: “The direct listing on Euronext Growth Paris represents a key milestone towards implementing our vision of forever changing the relationship between social media users, their data and the online world. We are also honoured to join the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and to be ranked among the greatest Tech companies in Europe. It will contribute to TaTaTu fulfilling its ambition, as we embark on a crucial phase of our corporate development. I would like to thank Euronext and our stakeholders for their enthusiastic support.”

TaTaTu also joins the Euronext Tech Leaders segment launched by Euronext in June 2022 with the support of its strong network of partners. The Euronext Tech Leaders initiative includes several services, including the creation of a segment gathering more than one hundred European companies listed on Euronext markets, an index made up of the stocks in this segment, a range of services for the visibility and promotion of Euronext Tech Leaders companies to international investors, improved trading conditions, the creation of a community of Tech Leaders through the integration of a C-level Club and the organisation of the Euronext Tech Leaders Campus, which aims to become the annual meeting venue of Tech companies in Europe. The Euronext Tech Leaders initiative complements Euronext’s existing Tech offer, which includes an ecosystem of over 700 Tech companies listed on Euronext markets and over 660 alumni of its TechShare pre-IPO programme, as well as a broad investor base to finance all growth types of Tech companies. With this initiative, Euronext aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and to be a catalyst of the next generation of Tech Leaders.

To learn more about the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative: https://www.euronext.com/en/raise-capital/euronext-tech-leaders

Caption: Andrea Iervolino, founder and Chief Executive Officer of TaTaTu, and his team rang the bell during a ceremony this morning, in the presence of Guillaume Morelli, Director Listing SME France at Euronext, to celebrate the listing of TaTaTu on Euronext.