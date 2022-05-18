Talos Expands Team With APAC Sales, EMEA Engineering, And Global Marketing Hires - Leading Digital Asset Technology Provider Accelerates Global Growth With Key Hires

Talos, the industry’s leading institutional digital asset trading technology provider, today announced four new key hires: Pamela Lee as Head of APAC Sales, Karan Dalwani as Director of Customer Success for APAC, Phillip Beasley-Harling as VP of Engineering for EMEA, and Conor Shea as Head of Marketing and Communications. These appointments come on the heels of the company’s $105 million Series B funding round, which valued Talos at $1.25 billion.

Pamela Lee comes to Talos from LMAX Group, where she was Head of Partnerships and the company’s APAC Crypto Business Development Lead. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at Credit Suisse across various functions. With her experience and breadth of knowledge in FX and digital assets, Lee will oversee all sales operations to drive the growth of Talos’ new and existing business in the APAC Region.

Karan Dalwani comes to Talos with 15 years of experience in a variety of product, workflow-consulting and business development roles, most recently as Senior Customer Success executive at LSEG’s APAC Data & Analytics division. Prior to that he held roles at Refinitiv, ICICI Bank and FlexTrade. As Director of Customer Success, Dalwani will work to develop initiatives and campaigns to drive revenue and optimize customer use of Talos’ services in the APAC region.

Phillip Beasley-Harling comes to Talos with 20 years of capital markets experience, most recently as Managing Director at Beasley-Harling Trading. He has also held previous executive roles at Squarepoint Capital, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. As VP of Engineering for EMEA, Beasley-Harling will coordinate, develop, and oversee all of Talos’ engineering and development activities in the region.

Conor Shea comes to Talos with over 10 years of marketing and communications experience with previous executive positions as SVP of Financial Communications & Capital Markets at Edelman and Head of U.S. Marketing at IG. In his new role as Head of Marketing and Communications, Shea will be responsible for developing, implementing and monitoring Talos’ global business marketing strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome this array of talent to the Talos team as we continue to expand our global presence and client base,” said Anton Katz, co-founder and CEO of Talos. “The extensive leadership and industry expertise of these new hires will enable us to further solidify ourselves as the leading provider of digital asset trading technology. We’re excited to welcome Pamela, Phil and Conor to the team.”

These latest hires build upon Talos’ incredible growth in 2021, where the company quadrupled its global employee base, including key hires Alfonse Mandese as Head of Sales and Business Development, Justin Schmidt as Head of Strategy, Ant Ludlow as Head of Product Design and Samar Sen as Head of Asia-Pacific.

The Talos platform, which has been live since early 2019 and was publicly announced last fall, has been steadily expanding both its capabilities and user base, reflecting the rapid pace of institutional digital asset adoption across the globe. Talos’ extensive suite of solutions supports clients through the full crypto trading lifecycle, from price discovery to execution through clearing and settlement and across spot, futures and FX markets.