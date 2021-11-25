Take Off S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

-
32nd listing of 2021 on Euronext Growth Milan
-
Take Off S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 163
-
Total placement volume of the offering equal to €12.5 million
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Take Off S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan. Take Off S.p.A. is a retailer of fashion clothing and accessories for adults and children throughout Italy with 143 stores, of which 26 are managed directly, and 117 are managed through affiliation agreements. Take Off S.p.A. represents the 32nd listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 163. In the placement phase, Take Off S.p.A. raised €12.5 million. The free float at the time of admission was 20% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €62.5 million. Aldo Piccarreta, Chairman and CEO of Take Off, said: “The access to the capital market is an important step for our company, achieved through the expertise and dedication of our team. Listing on Borsa Italiana, also thanks to the more than positive appreciation of the national and international financial community, will allow us to further develop our business and settle ourselves more and more throughout Italy, creating value for all our stakeholders."
Caption: Aldo Piccarreta, Chairman and CEO of Take Off, rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.
About Take Off S.p.A. Take Off Group is active in the retail trade of clothing and accessories for adults and children, present throughout the country with 143 stores, of which 26 directly managed and 117 through affiliation agreements. Take Off S.p.A. is the main Italian outlet chain with own brand products and third parties. In addition to distributing internationally renowned brands, Take Off S.p.A. offers "fashion boutique" shopping experiences through a broad portfolio of proprietary brands aimed at male audiences (Andrea Maggi Milano, Henry Smith London, 121) and female audiences (Gaia Galli Milan, Stella Berg, Yuko Hayate Tokyo). The subsidiary Over SpA, with 112 exclusively affiliated points of sale, produces its own brand products for children up to 14 years: the Overkids brand combines high quality and accessibility, allowing the Group to serve customers of any age group, increasing their loyalty rate. Take Off Group’s 2020 revenue was €21 million with an EBITDA of €6.5 million.