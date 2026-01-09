Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - January 2026

Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) concluded 2025 with total trading volume of 381.9 million contracts, while the average daily volume (ADV) stood at 1.6 million contracts. Supported by strong stock market performance and active turnover, Single Stock Futures (SSF) remained solid, with ADV increasing 9% year-over-year to 297 thousand contracts. Night-session SSF trading also continued to expand, with retails contributing around 45% of total volume. Meanwhile, the ADV of Micro TAIEX Futures (TMF) increased by 22% to 174 thousand contracts in 2025, with retail investors demonstrating strong participation, representing 63% of the trading volume.

Options trading also gained momentum. Following the launch of Friday Weekly Options (Friday TXO) in addition to Wednesday contracts on June 27, overall TXO activity strengthened, with ADV rising 21% to 768 thousand contracts. Friday TXO averaged about 245 thousand contracts per day—32% of total TXO volume—while Thursday and Friday volumes surged 41% and 92%, respectively. Retail investors accounted for 48% of Friday TXO trading, while participation by foreign institutional investors increased steadily month by month following the launch, reaching 16%.

