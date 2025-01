Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) concluded 2024 with a record-breaking total volume of 395,471,441 contracts, surpassing its previous high set in 2021. The average daily volume (ADV) climbed to 1,634,180 contracts, representing a 20.3% increase from 1,358,347 contracts in 2023. Notably, foreign institutional participation in Taiwan’s futures market also reached an all-time high, accounting for 33.5% of total trading volume in 2024, up from 29.4% in 2023.

