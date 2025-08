TAIEX Friday Weekly Options (Friday TXO) have shown strong momentum since their product’s launch on June 27, 2025. As of August 1, the product recorded an average daily volume of 118,482 contracts over 26 trading days, with a single-day high of 628,007 contracts, driven by heightened market activity following the U.S. announcement of reciprocal tariffs on Taiwan.

Click here for full details.